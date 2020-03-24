Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.