Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

