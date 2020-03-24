BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRP by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

