BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,131.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.