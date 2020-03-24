Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $66,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

CSL opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

