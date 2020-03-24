CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of CF opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.