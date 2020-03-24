Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Evelo Biosciences worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

