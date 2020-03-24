Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $52.97 and last traded at $54.22, approximately 23,739,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 11,705,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

