China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Shares of DL opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. China Distance Education has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Distance Education will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 4,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.