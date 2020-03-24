Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Church & Dwight worth $62,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,719,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.