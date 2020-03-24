Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,040 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

