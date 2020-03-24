Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Down 8.3%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.08 and last traded at $68.80, 882,614 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,344,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

