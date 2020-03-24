CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE CIT opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,985. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

