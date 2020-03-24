Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

