Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $204.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.90 million. Cloudera reported sales of $187.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $865.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.80 million to $870.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $950.03 million, with estimates ranging from $923.50 million to $965.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,004. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

