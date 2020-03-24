CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Down 11.9% After Analyst Downgrade

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) shares traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $168.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CME Group traded as low as $136.72 and last traded at $139.54, 3,845,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,289,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.41.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

