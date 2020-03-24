Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) & Its Competitors

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oyster Point Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma Competitors -4,591.72% -149.77% -36.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A -$45.71 million -3.46 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors $759.46 million $139.43 million 2.81

Oyster Point Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors 1295 3832 7734 353 2.54

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

