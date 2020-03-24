Contrasting The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) & A. H. Belo (OTCMKTS:AHC)

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) and A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get The McClatchy alerts:

The McClatchy has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. H. Belo has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The McClatchy and A. H. Belo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90% A. H. Belo 6.61% -10.57% -5.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of The McClatchy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of A. H. Belo shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of A. H. Belo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The McClatchy and A. H. Belo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.01 A. H. Belo $202.29 million 0.16 -$25.22 million N/A N/A

A. H. Belo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The McClatchy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The McClatchy and A. H. Belo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00 A. H. Belo 0 0 0 0 N/A

The McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and event-based services; and automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. The Marketing Services Segment offers digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi-channel advertising campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.