Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

