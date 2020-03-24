Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) vs. Trivago (OTCMKTS:TRVG) Critical Contrast

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55% Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trivago and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 4 2 0 2.33 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trivago currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 113.96%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk and Volatility

Trivago has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trivago and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $939.36 million 0.55 $19.22 million $0.06 24.67 Data Storage $8.89 million 1.92 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Summary

Trivago beats Data Storage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

