Dell (NYSE:DELL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Dell by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.