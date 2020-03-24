Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Derwent London from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

