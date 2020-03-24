Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $76,009,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,338,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

