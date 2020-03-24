DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

