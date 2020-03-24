Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

