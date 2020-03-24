Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

