DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 9.4%

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s share price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $18.09, approximately 366,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,965,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

