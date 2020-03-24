DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.