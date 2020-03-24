Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $59,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

