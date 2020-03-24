Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares Down 10.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $170.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as low as $140.57 and last traded at $126.47, approximately 2,199,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,207,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.88.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.