Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of -0.41.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

