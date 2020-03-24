Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMITF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.