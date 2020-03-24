Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Down 10.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Element Solutions traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.51, approximately 2,292,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,345,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 556,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,402,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

