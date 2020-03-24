Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Down 12% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) dropped 12% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 2,246,519 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,894,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Get Enservco alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.