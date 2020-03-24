Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $50.00, 2,247,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,016,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 720,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

