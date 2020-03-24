Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Axa

Axa decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156,311 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axa’s holdings in Facebook were worth $237,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.65. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

