Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares Sells 4,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fastly by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Fastly by 1,367.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

