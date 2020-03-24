FGL (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.33, approximately 306,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,268,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

FG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,768,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FGL by 1,185.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGL by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,085,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 1,239,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FGL by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 1,061,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGL by 9,490.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 1,022,464 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGL Company Profile (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

