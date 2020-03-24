Financial Review: FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF)

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSB Bancorp and MSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 1.56 $140,000.00 N/A N/A MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.23 $4.10 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of MSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSB Bancorp and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp 0.04% 0.02% N/A MSB Financial 16.07% 6.24% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FSB Bancorp and MSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MSB Financial beats FSB Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

