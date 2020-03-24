First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE:FAF opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

