First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.68% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $78,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.