FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $30,562,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $19,202,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,858,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 98,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.