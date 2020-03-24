Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 14.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) fell 14.5% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.43, 817,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 611,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CFO Scott Christopher acquired 10,300 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson acquired 30,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,270. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.53%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

