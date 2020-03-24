Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.62% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

