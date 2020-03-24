FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Waste Connections stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

