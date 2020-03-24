FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Issued By Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SES. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.51. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 million and a PE ratio of 85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

In other news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

