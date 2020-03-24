FY2020 EPS Estimates for Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Erytech Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

