FY2020 EPS Estimates for Toshiba Corp Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toshiba in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Toshiba stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

