Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. Gamco Investors has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.28 million during the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 282.23%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $151,900.00. Company insiders own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gamco Investors during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

