Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

GLPI opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

